Beyoncé skips 2024 CMA awards over Cowboy Carter album

Beyoncé, American singer and songwriter, won't be attending the 2024 CMA Awards, and the news is currently making waves online.

The 43-year-old singer's album Cowboy Carter made headlines with its record breaking streaming and ruling the Spotify when it launched earlier this year.

Despite releasing the one of the top country album of the year, Beyoncé didn't find herself into the list of nominees for this year as Country Music Association Awards, and no knows exactly why it happened.

Luke Bryan, known as the influence of 'Cowboy Carter' made it very clear that no one in the country music point was bothered by Beyoncé's involvement.

While shedding light on the news, he shared, "A lot of great music is sometimes overlooked, and sometimes you don't get nominated."

"Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody's mad about it," he added.

He went on explaining: "I'm all for everybody coming in and making country albums at all that. Just because she made one—just because I made one doesn't mean I get any nominations."

The 48-year-old further claimed that country music is mostly about more than just the songs someone create.

"Where things get a little tricky—if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."

Shaboozey, American musician and singer, who was nominated for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at CMA, also shared his thoughts to E! News: "It’s definitely unfortunate, if that was something she was looking to receive, something that she worked for."