Nov 24 protest to be called off if demands met, says Imran Khan's lawyer

Supporters of the PTI hold flags in a rally on January 28, 2024. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Hinting at the possibility of calling off the November 24 protest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, has said that the march would only be abandoned if the party's demands are met.

Following a meeting with Khan at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said: "If there's headway in talks by tomorrow, there'll be celebrations instead of protests."

The lawyer went on to say that the PTI founder has said that this was the second time he had given a protest call since the May 9 protest — which saw state installations being ransacked.

Khan also said that there is no option left except for protests, emphasising that political parties are crucial in keeping the country united.

The PTI founder also expressed concerns over restrictions faced by the party, saying, "We are not allowed to hold rallies or gatherings."

"I have always called for peaceful protests," he claimed.

The former premier further stated that he had given time for the negotiations until tomorrow.

"Talks will only take place with those who hold the real power," the deposed prime minister's lawyer quoted him as saying.

The cricketer-turned-batter, the lawyer said, reiterated that PTI's demands would form the basis of any dialogue and that the cancellation of protests depends on the acceptance of those demands.

"It takes effort from both sides for progress to be made."

Moreover, the PTI founder also clarified that reports of spending Rs1 billion on protests were baseless, Chaudhry added.

