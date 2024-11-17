Taylor Swift over the moon after receiving support from renowned figures

Taylor Swift is seemingly over the moon after she received support from several renowned Hollywood figures during her third Eras Tour show in Toronto.

On November 16, the American actress Mariska Hargitay took to her Instagram account to share an adorable selfie alongside her husband, Peter Hermann from the 13-times Grammy-winning artist’s recent musical show.

While extending her support to the singer, the 60-year-old actress captioned her post, "Taylor."

In another post, she showcased her arm covered in friendship bracelets, which included the words, "Toronto And that’s just one hand."

As reported by People magazine, the Law & Order actress is a longtime fan of Taylor and even named her own cat Karma, inspired by the singer's cat, in late 2023.

For the concert, Mariska and her husband were also accompanied by globally known songstress, Zooey Deschanel and her fiancée Jonathan Scott.

In a viral snap, the New Girl actress could be seen wearing a blue jacket with a black collar and a black headband, while her partner wore a brown jacket and black shirt.

Taylor made a cameo appearance in an episode of Zooey’s show, New Girl, during its second season, playing a character named Elaine.