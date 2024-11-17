Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian celebrate ‘seven years’ of togetherness

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are celebrating each other in this lovely bond.

The tennis legend, 43, and the Reddit co-founder, 41, both shared deepest emotions of love for each other on social media, celebrating seven years of marriage.

"7 years has gone so fast… Happy anniversary @alexisohanian. Thank you for being the best dad to our girls @olympiaohanian and @adiraohanian," Williams wrote. "Thanks for also making average November day a costume party and making it special."

Williams shared photos of her family's costume party alongside Instagram caption, featuring her, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughters Olympia and Adira.

Praising Williams' role as a mom, Ohanian commented on her post: “Thank you for blessing me with the two best humans we ever met."

Whereas, Ohanian wore his heart on sleeves for Williams in his on Instagram post, remembering their 2017 nuptials.

"7 years ago today, we got married here," he wrote. "Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary."

"You're an amazing mama. I'm very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," he added, alongside a picture of the family members all together, seemingly hanging in New Orleans.

The couple first met in 2015 and tied the knot in 2017 in New Orleans. Their wedding guest list included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.