These photos show Chaghi Monument in Peshawar (left), purported PTI protesters inside Armed Forces Board in Lahore, and Radio Pakistan Peshawar's building affected on May 9, 2023. Screengrab via Geo News

LAHORE: The federal government on Saturday demanded "swift justice" in cases related to May 9, 2023, riots, after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar presented "undeniable evidence" against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers by making all CCTV footage of violent protests public.

"The evidence is undeniable,” said Tarar addressing a press conference in Lahore where he played videos, audio recordings, and showed photos accusing senior PTI leaders of orchestrating attacks on sensitive installations and memorials of national martyrs.

"It is now up to the courts to ensure swift justice," the minister said and called upon courts to expedite decisions regarding the May 9 mayhem.

He claimed that detailed video evidence, including CCTV footage from Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and other cities, directly linked the PTI leaders and members with violence.

The videos showed protesters' violent attacks on multiple military installations, including General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) Rawalpindi, Lahore Cantt, Garrison Officers Mess Lahore, Armed Forces Board Lahore, Armed Forces Board Lahore, PAF Air Base Mianwali, Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Abbottabad, Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Chaghi monument in Peshawar, Fort Bala Hissar, Peshawar, Chakdara FC Fort, Swat Motorway Toll Plaza, Punjab Regiment Centre, Mardan, and others.

During the press conference, some video and audio messages of the PTI leaders were also played in which they allegedly inciting demonstrators to invade the Pakistan Army's headquarters, Lahore Corps Commander’s House, and other "assigned targets".

Purported PTI protesters breaking PAF logo at an air base in Mianwali on May 9, 2023. — Screengrab via Geo News

The minister accused the PTI leaders of being part of a "well-organised conspiracy" saying they received direct instructions to target key national sites.

"They [PTI] kept asking for evidence, and now it is in front of everyone," he added.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was pointing towards PTI top leaders' demands to produce video evidence to prove the Imran Khan-founded party's links to the riots.

Tarar criticised the PTI founder and his associates for allegedly damaging national identity and security while consistently denying responsibility.

He questioned whether they would apologise to the nation and accept accountability for their actions.

Smoke rises after alleged PTI protesters torched Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar on May 9, 2023. Screengrab via Geo News

He referred to the PTI as the "Tehreek-e-Inteshar" (Movement for Chaos), accusing the party of looting and causing unrest as part of its agenda.

"They attempted to harm national security, and their actions align with the narratives of our enemies," he added.

The minister promised that all evidence, including CCTV footage, was secure and unalterable.

He stressed the need for a swift resolution of pending cases to set a precedent and deter such incidents in the future.

Concluding his presser, Tarar urged PTI leadership to apologise to the nation and stop calling for foreign interference. He reiterated that justice must be served to prevent chaos in future.

Purported PTI demonstrators trying to break gate of Pakistan Army's headquarters GHQ in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023. — Screengrab via Geo News

The PTI chief, who has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for more than one year, has time and again distanced his party from the protests, alleging that the riots were pre-planned and staged to launch a crackdown on the opposition party.

In August, Khan had shown conditional readiness to apologise over the violent protests if the CCTV footage of the mayhem was produced.

Violent protests after ex-PM's arrest

The vandalism was followed by PTI founder's arrest on the aforementioned date in 2023 during which party workers protested, taking to the streets across the country and damaging public and private properties.

The drama followed months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted via a no-confidence motion in April 2022, waged an unprecedented campaign against the then-government.

Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan appears in a court in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

The riots also led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers and followers.

Hundreds of party workers and senior leaders were imprisoned for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

— With additional input from APP