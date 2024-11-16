Selena Gomez's new film 'Emilia Pérez' sparks social media debate

Selena Gomez’s newly released movie, Emilia Pérez, recently premiered on Netflix and has sparked dramatically varied reviews on social media.

According to Daily Mail, several fans took to their X accounts to praise the singer for her remarkable performance in the musical-drama film. However, many criticised the globally known artist for her poor acting skills.

One admirer commented, "Emilia Pérez is a symphony of emotions, a wildly original and poignant musical that explores complex and provocative ideas through powerful storytelling."

"Movie of the year," another fan gushed.

However, several other fans rebuked Selena’s acting with one X user saying, "After seeing Emilia Perez, Selena was easily the worst part."

"The Emilia Pérez Metacritic audience score went from 8.5 to 6.0 in one day and I wonder which fanbase is behind these negative reviews," another critical viewer added.

Meanwhile, some fans speculated that Selena’s critics might be influenced by other celebrities' rivalries among fandoms.

For the unversed, Selena played the complex character of Jessi, the wife of a cartel boss.

The film revolves around the story of Manitas, a cartel boss played by Karla Sofía Gascón, and his life struggles.

It is important to mention that Emilia Pérez has premiered on Netflix on November 13, 2024.