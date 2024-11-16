Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stepson pays emotional tribute to late mother

Quincy Brown, the stepson of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and the son of the late actress Kim Porter, recently paid an emotional tribute to his mother on her sixth death anniversary.
On November 15, the 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture of his late mother, expressing his grief over losing her.
In the viral photo, Kim is seen hugging young Quincy, who is sitting inside a toy car.
The eldest son of the late actress penned a heart-wrenching caption alongside the image which reads, "Here’s a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. I miss you every day."
However, he did not include a photo of his biological father and renowned singer Al B. Sure.
For the unversed, Kim passed away in 2018 due to chronic lobar pneumonia disease.
It is pertinent to mention that Quincy was only three years old when his mother began dating Diddy.
After parting ways with Quincy's biological father, Diddy adopted him and raised him as his own.
Kim and Diddy share six children, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie.
Moreover, Diddy has been in jail since September on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul entertain Netflix fans with strong punches
Gabrielle Union is ‘recognising’ her ‘last straw’ and decided to step away for better
'Rouge Agent' actor parted ways ex-fiancé Imogen Poots in 2023
DDG says 'If I were to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person' in his recent YouTube video
Prince Harry skips Meghan Markle's milestone event as rumours of 'separation' grows
Britney Spears is on cloud nine after youngest son extends olive branch to end estrangement