Ryan Reynolds honours 'unforgettable' heart and soul behind his success

Ryan Reynolds expresses gratitude to late friend and mentor in award winning speech

Ryan Reynolds is reflecting on his late friend and mentor, Eric Gilliland's tragic death in a heartfelt tribute.

During his speech at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards, the 48-year-old actor paid homage to his old pal Gilliland while he accepted a screenwriting honour for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Speaking of his late mentor, who died from cancer on September 1, the Deadpool actor said on stage, "I want to dedicate this very fine honor to a writer, to one of my closest friends, Mr. Eric Gilliland. I wouldn't be standing here if not for that man."

Recounting an instance from the past, he revealed that he met the 'magical' Gilliland over three decades ago, "when I was a scrawny, desperately hungover 19-year-old kid."

"I didn't really know who I was yet. I was trying on personalities like they were shirts, and Eric liked me, and that made me like me."

He didn't hesitate while gushing about his friend, a force to be reckoned with.

The Green Lantern star, who recently showed up for a Deadpool fan suffering from a rare form of cancer, detailed on the Roseanne writer's legacy.

He went on to add, "He modeled a way of being for me when I was probably at my most impressionable, and I think, to varying degrees of success, I have tried to live up to that impossible standard that Eric set. He was as good at being brilliantly funny as he was at being a friend and mentor."

On professional front, Gilliland was a TV writer who rose to fame after his work on Roseanne.

He later tried his luck with production as he became a consulting producer for series like That '70s Show and The Connors.