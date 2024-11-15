Gwen Stefani gushes over husband Blake Shelton for giving her new life

Gwen Stefani finds new life with Blake Shelton after heartbreaking divorce

Gwen Stefani, American singer and songwriter, has explained how husband Blake Shelton comforted her during the hardest phase of her life.

The 55-year-old singer was struggling with a heartbreaking divorce from Gavin Rossdale, when the 48-year-old songwriter came in her life like an angel.

During her recent interview with Told the Guardian Newspaper, Stefani praised her husband and said, "Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life, because when my family fell apart, it was a catastrophe."

"How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me," she added.

Stefani and Shelton first met as coaches on the hit show The Voice, and got connected. The bond they share are getting stronger each day as the lovers draw media's attention with their PDA moment.

The Boys Round Here hitmaker, known for his kind heart and caring nature, was exactly the one she needed at her lowest phase of life.

The singer went on revealing that she wrote a song 'Purple Irises' to let the world know the chemistry they have.

However, Gwen was married to ex-husband Gavin for almost 13 years before announcing the saddening news of their split in 2015, calling it 'devastating moment.'