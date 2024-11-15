Travis Kelce reveals future plans with Taylor Swift at TV show

Travis Kelce seemingly revealed future plans with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

According to Life & Style magazine, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a sweet gesture for his girlfriend in the new episode of the program, when the pregnant actress Lala Kent asked a contestant for her thoughts on parenting.

The contestant began to reveal her mother’s secrets regarding motherhood and parenting guidelines.

Before sharing her insights, Travis, the show's host, jokingly pretended to pull something from his back pants pocket and said, "Let me get out my pen and paper."

The video clip quickly went viral on social media, leading fans to speculate that Travis and Taylor have discussed having children together.

A fan took to their X account and said, "Yeah no one can tell us otherwise kids haven’t been a discussion."

An insider previously reported that Taylor has been thinking about marriage and children since she began dating the NFL star.

"One of Travis’ biggest attractions is that he’s so family-oriented," the tipster added.

It is pertinent to mention that Travis and Taylor sparked the romance speculations in September 2023.

Now the couple is expected to make their relationship official soon.