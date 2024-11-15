Justin Bieber's disappearance from public eye sparks concern

Justin Bieber's loved ones are growing increasingly concerned about his well-being.

The 30-year-old singer has been noticeably absent from the public eye, sparking worries about his mental health.

Recently, the Sorry singer and wife Hailey celebrated their son Jack's first Halloween with a family costume inspired by Disney's Kim Possible. However, despite sharing joyful photos, insiders reveal singer's lack of socializing is causing unease.

"Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad, but now those close to him are concerned it's a deeper issue," an insider disclosed to In Touch Weekly.

He last released an album in 2021, and his last tour was in 2022.

The Yummy Yummy crooner has openly struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts in the past but had sought help. Now, with recent challenges – including a potential lawsuit over his $300 million fortune – "are really bothering him lately. He seems to be regressing," warned the insider.

"When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried."

The past few months have been tumultuous for the singer. Sean "Diddy" Combs, his former mentor, was arrested for alleged s*x trafficking and racketeering. "Justin's been shaken by the whole scandal," said the tipster.

Additionally, Bieber faces financial woes, including unpaid property taxes and alleged mismanagement of his fortune by former business managers.

"Now he has people that are his friends 'helping him out' with his finances," claimed a source, "but they may not have his best interests at heart." This has triggered Justin's trust issues.

"Justin knows his mental health needs to come first, but it's a one-day-at-a-time thing," said the insider. "And some days are definitely better than others."