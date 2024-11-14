Ariana Grande catches slight blunder in 'Wicked’ soundtrack

Ariana Grande catches slight blunder in Wicked’s soundtrack

Pop icon Ariana Grande points out major mistake after Wicked’s official social media account posted lyrics of her song, Popular.

The posted clip shares a sight of Ariana’s track, captioning with the lyrics, "I'll teach you the proper poise when you talk to boys."

Meanwhile, the caption on the post read, "We know about popular."

However, Ariana rushed to the comments section to indicate that the official account had actually jotted down incorrect lyric.

The 31-year-old commented that the actual lyric is, 'ploys' and not 'poise'.

However, the Into You vocalist's response flickered reactions from fans, as movie admirers realized that they had been singing the line wrong, since years.

A user went on saying, “THIS IS HOW I'M LEARNING IT ISN'T POISE??? IT'S PLOYS????” Another questioned, “Isn’t it poise??”

One fan commented, “I saw the original cast and all these years thought it was poise and today learned it was all a lie,” one person said. “Damn, I’ve been singing the wrong lyric for 20 years."

Wicked is an American melodic fantasy film, which is directed by Jon M. Chu and adapted from a screenplay written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

The story line revolves around the two main characters, Elphaba and Glinda.