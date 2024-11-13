Britney Spears’ friends are 'cautious' of reunion with son Jayden

Britney Spears first priority is reunion with her children

Britney Spears’ recent reunion with son Jayden came as a shock to people close to her and the singer’s friends are reportedly feeling divided over her decision.

The 42-year-old popstar, who had not seen her kids for over a year after they moved to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline, recently reconnected with her youngest son Jayden, 18.

According to sources, Jayden, who is an aspiring musician, reached out to his mother to mend their relationship.

However, Britney’s well-wishers are seemingly concerned as Jayden’s decision to suddenly reach out to his mom after a year of no-contact and a bitter 2022 interview, came mere weeks before his child support from her ends.

“Jayden just turned 18 two months ago, and not long after, he reached out to Britney, saying he missed her and felt she had shown she was doing better,” a source informed Daily Mail.

The source added, “Everyone around her is cautiously optimistic.”

The reunion comes after Jayden addressed his feelings towards estranged mom in a 2022 interview where he claimed that he had suffered through “emotional trauma” because of the Toxic singer’s online presence before sharing that he wanted to reunite.

The insider told the outlet, “Yes, Jayden is her baby, but he’s also the one who publicly spoke out against her in that interview, which devastated her. Still, things are going great now, and Britney couldn’t be happier.”

After Britney was struggling with mental issues, her husband Kevin was granted custody of their boys, Sean, 19, and Jayden by court.

The popstar has since been paying child support to her ex for a total of 17 years which totally adds up to $5 million.

Even though the child support is now stopped, the source revealed that Britney is still “making sure Jayden isn’t left without financial support.”

Despite the concern, the source shared that whatever Jayden’s motivation might be, reuniting with her boys is currently Britney’s biggest priority.