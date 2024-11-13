Louise Thompson drops major health update after 'septic shock'

Louise Thompson suffers haemorrhage, loses three litres of blood while giving birth to son

Louise Thompson, who suffered an horrific septic shock recently, has shared an health update for her followers.

Taking to Instagram, Louise poured in her hopes about getting discharged from the hospital, after returning to better health.

The long caption read, "It's World Kindness day. The world feels like it's been a bit unkind to me again. But today is a new day. And that hopefully means home."

Explaining her ongoing condition, the media personality continued, "I really hate to say it but I’ve been back in hospital feeling very poorly (I feel like the word ‘poorly’ warrants the label of an Onomatopoeia - everything about it resembles elderly, frail illnessy stuff).”

"As I say it I feel like a grandma blowing out bubbles for words. It looks and sounds sick. Like I did. Even though I’m also confusingly only 34 and incredibly strong. Mentally and physically STRONG. If I do say so myself.”

However, The Jump star instantly heaped support and love from her fans.

The latest update comes after the actress was shifted to the hospital, in order to under go an urgent surgery.

For the unknown, Louise Thompson has been exposed to several medical challenges since the birth of her son Leo, in November 2021.

She endured a haemorrhage and lost three litres of blood while giving birth and now she grapples with post-traumatic stress disorder as a consequence.