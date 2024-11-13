Blue Ivy adds her own spin to Glinda at ‘Wicked’ premiere

Blue Ivy shocks fans as she attended the movie premiere.

Blue Ivy has made a public appearance at the Wicked premiere.

On Sunday, November 10th, she attended the Los Angeles premiere with her grandmother, Tina Knowles.

The 12-year-old singer stole the spotlight and turned heads as she brought her inner Glinda out in a baby pink dress at the event.

She wore a strapless corset gown that reached her ankles, designed by a London-based designer, and complemented the outfit with elegant golden block heels.

Blue accessorised the look with a golden necklace and let her curled hair flow loose which reached down to her waist.

Social media erupted with fans commenting on her grown-up appearance. One person shared on X, "Blue Ivy is going to be a teenager in 2 months. Time flies."

Another fan added, "Blue Ivy went from a baby to a new Beyoncé." Someone else reminisced, "I feel like it was yesterday when Beyoncé announced she was pregnant."

The event also saw performances from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who celebrated the musical’s launch, a project close to their hearts.