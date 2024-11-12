Ryan Reynolds addresses Eddie Murphy’s Oscar snub for ‘Nutty Professor’

Ryan Reynolds shares views on Eddie Murphy's Oscar snub for 'Nutty Professor'

Ryan Reynolds has recently expressed his disappointment over the Academy Awards for overlooking Eddie Murphy’s performances in Nutty Professor.

Speaking on Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the Deadpool & Wolverine star said, “We sort of unnecessarily hurdle ourselves over comedy as a craft, and if you ask me, one of the greatest injustices is that Eddie Murphy doesn't have an Oscar for The Nutty Professor or The Klumps.”

Ryan lauded Eddie’ acting in the 1996 movie, stating, “Just the fact that he could sit at a table and be 10 different characters at one table, that is singular.”

“And that is a kind of talent that, I don't know that we've at this stage in our scientific journey of life could understand fully,” noted The Adams Project actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan called Eddie an incredible performer and his inspiration

“When you're a young person, you're trying on personalities like clothing,” he explained.

Ryan told the outlet, “I would see Stand by Me, and I was like, 'That is incredible, just as a movie.' I would see Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. I would see Stripes.”

“I would watch Eddie Murphy's stand-up comedy, and I would be doing, like trying on clothes as a personality,” recalled the Free Guy actor.

Ryan added, “I would be doing impressions of all of these people, all of the time, memorizing how they moved, what they did.”

Meanwhile, Eddie won Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Dreamgirls in 2007.