Britney Spears over the moon after reuniting with younger son

Britney Spears' reunion with her youngest son after years of estrangement

Britney Spears is over the moon after reuniting with her 18-year-old son Jayden following years of estrangement.

A source spilled to Page Six that her younger son has been “back in California” where the singer lives after moving to Hawaii with her older brother Sean Preston and father Kevin Federline last year.

The source told the outlet, “They have been spending a lot of time together.”

The tipster revealed, “Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction.”

Britney’s reunion with her younger son came six months after news broke that he and Sean had called the pop star on Mother’s Day, which Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, described as “a good sign” for their relationship.

It is not clear whether Jayden is currently with Britney at her mansion in the city of Thousand Oaks.

Earlier in June, Kevin’s attorney mentioned, “Obviously a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time.”

Britney reportedly agreed to her sons’ relocation but did not see the teens before they left as they were not on talking terms for more than a year.

Meanwhile, the singer also dedicated her memoir, The Woman in Me, to the boys, calling them the “loves of [her] life”.