Kate Middleton marks major milestone with personal ‘celebration’

Kate Middleton was pleased to find a semblance of normality as she stepped out on the balcony for the significant royal event after finishing her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales appeared at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening and the next morning at the balcony with Duchess Sophie for Remembrance Sunday at Cenotaph.

“She was clearly appreciative of the reception she got,” Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary, told People Magazine.

The mother of three has never missed the Remembrance Sunday events ever since she officially joined the royal family after engagement to Prince William in 2010.

Anderson noted that Sunday’s event was “far more solemn” than the Saturday night’s one, but for Kate it also marked a significant personal moment.

“It is more of a celebratory event,” she shared. “She looked happy and relaxed. She must be fully aware that people might have noticed any show of discomfort, but she was glowing, actually.”

The former palace staffer also revealed that it was “chilly in London” but Kate was “clearly determined to be there.”

“When your life has been thrown into a tailspin, doing these events which are part of the royal calendar does help make you think, both mentally as well as physically, that I am on the road to getting better,” Anderson explained.

“She has been out of action for most of the year,” she continued. “So, I hope it is a reassuring message that things are slowly getting back to a semblance of normality.”

The remarks come after actor Christopher Biggins expressed concerns on GB News over Kate’s back-to-back public appearances claiming she looked “tired” following cancer recovery.

“She didn’t look very well. Everybody worries about her and everyone needs to worry about her.”