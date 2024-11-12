Prince George set to step in royal role with major balcony appearance

Prince George to appear on balcony with Kate Middleton for key royal date

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, may just be a preteen, but he will soon be stepping up in his role as the heir to the throne.

The royal family had gathered for the sombre event of the Remembrance Sunday Parade at Cenotaph to mark the significant event in the royal calendar.

According to former Palace staffer, Prince George is due for a balcony appearance alongside his mother, the Princess of Wales, for the poignant occasion.

“I’m sure there will be a time in the not-too-distant future when Prince George will be up there,” Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth, told People Magazine.

Kate, who had marked her major royal appearance after finishing cancer treatment, was joined by Duchess Sophie on the balcony on November 10th.

Meanwhile, as King Charles led tributes for the fallen soldiers alongside Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent and Sir Timothy Laurence. Queen Camilla had skipped the event per doctor’s order following a viral chest infection.

William and Kate also share Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, together.

Anderson added that Kate’s appearance at “such key dates in the royal family calendar” would have meant a lot of the three Wales children.

“It would have been a comfort for William to have her there. And for the children to see her supporting their father. It’s a really good message to them.”