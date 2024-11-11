Taylor Swift bags four awards at MTV EMAs: ‘it’s just unbelievable’

Taylor Swift bags big achievement at MTV EMAs:‘it’s just unbelievable’

Taylor Swift outshined some of music industry's big names as he took four wins at MTV European Music Awards held on Monday, November 11th.



The Cruel Summer crooner, who was nominated in seven categories, won trophies for the Best Artist, Best Live Act, Best US Act and Best Video for her collaboration with Post Malone in Fortnight.

Swift, who did not attend the ceremony in Manchester, issued a video message to be played during the show.

“Thank you so much for these amazing awards,the fact that you have honoured the tour, everything that’s happened with the album this year, the video, it’s just unbelievable,” Swift gushed in her acceptance speech.

She also expressed gratitude to her collaborator, Post Malone "for being the most amazing co-star possible" in the music video.

The Down Bad singer had skipped the event as she was in Kansas City supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce's team as they played against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The MTV European Music Awards were held for the first time since 2022 since the last year’s edition in Paris got cancelled.



Apart from Swift, the popstar's pal Sabrina Carpenter won her first EMA with Espresso in the Best Song category against Billie Eilish Beyonce, Benson Boone, Chappell Roan and Ariana Grande.

Other artists who triumphed at the event included Lisa of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Liam Gallagher and South African singer Tyla won her first three MTV EMAs.