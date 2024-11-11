Princess Kate dazzles with engagement ring return, fans notice subtle update

Princess Kate sparks joy as she wears engagement ring again.

Princess Kate turned heads on Saturday night as she made her first major appearance with the Royal Family since completing her cancer treatment.

Radiating elegance in a black ensemble, the Princess of Wales accessorized with chic pearl jewelry once worn by both the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

However, it was the return of her iconic sapphire engagement ring that stole the spotlight.

Kate had been spotted in recent months wearing an eternity ring, which some jewelry experts speculated was a more practical choice for daily wear.

But this weekend, the future Queen chose to wear her dazzling engagement ring once again, sending royal fans into a frenzy.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement as Princess Kate made her stunning return to wearing her iconic sapphire engagement ring.

On X, users were quick to comment on the ring's reappearance, with one writing, "I see she's wearing her big engagement ring again!"

Another added, "And her beautiful sapphire engagement ring has made a return!" A third fan expressed their joy, saying, "I'm happy to see the sapphire ring!"

The dazzling 12-carat Ceylon sapphire, set in a royal blue hue, is regarded by many experts as one of the most iconic engagement rings of all time.

Alongside her exquisite jewelry, admirers couldn't help but note the Princess's radiant confidence, with one user commenting, "She exudes a self-confidence that makes her look amazing!"