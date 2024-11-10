Tom Cruise recruits stunt double for THIS reason while filming MI8

Tom Cruise drafted in body double for upcoming 'Mission Impossible' movie

Tom Cruise has recently recruited a stunt double for one specific reason while filming Mission: Impossible 8 (MI8) movie.

A source spilled to The Mirror, “Tom is known for doing his own stunts, like hanging off the side of a plane or skydiving. But they had a body double stand in for turning a page.”

“It was to give run-down Tom a break – he’s been working so hard to get the film finished. But I’m not sure how turning a page would have added to that,” added an insider.

Tom’s upcoming spy thriller movie was set to be released this year but according to media reports, the filming of the movie had to be postponed after a submarine malfunction, which cost the production worth millions of dollars.

However, now the reports implied that the action movie would be released at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025.

Interestingly, Tom and studio Paramount are in a fix on how to promote the upcoming eighth installment.

Paramount wanted to pitched the movie as the franchise “finale” but Tom didn’t want to “say a public goodbye to Ethan Hunt”.

It is pertinent to mention that the budget for Mission: Impossible 8 is said to be more than the previous movies.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie also features Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby.