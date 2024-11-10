Priyanka Chopra enjoys lazy Saturday after Nick Jonas solo appearance

Priyanka Chopra recently released a lighthearted video message after her husband, Nick Jonas, attended her cousin’s wedding solo in New York City.

On November 9, the 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a fun-filled video about her lazy Saturday challenges with her fans.

In a viral reel, Priyanka addressed her followers and said, "I’m supposed to be reading...and I can’t. I’m procrastinating because it’s so pretty outside."

She humorously discussed her struggles with productivity and asked her fans, "Does anybody else procrastinate when they’re supposed to be working?"

The Baywatch star captioned her post, "Does anybody else? Also, how do you stop? #workingweekend."

In the video, the Love Again actress was seen relaxing on a sofa in a black robe.

As Priyanka's post went viral on social media, many fans flooded the comments with their suggestions on how to manage a lazy weekend along with work.

One fan wrote, "Omg yes…but sometimes you gotta lean into that…because every now and then it feels so good."

"Happens way more often than I’d like to admit! Hope you can get some work done and then fully enjoy your weekend." another fan commented.

This playful clip of Priyanka came shortly after Nick attended a wedding function in her absence in NYC.