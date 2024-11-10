Royal Family issues joint message as Queen Camilla continues to recover

The Royal family gathered to commemorate a significant royal event in the calendar, marking the return of one senior member and the absence of another.
King Charles was joined by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, following her cancer recovery, but Queen Camilla was notably absent on Saturday due to her health woes.
Following the event, the Buckingham Palace issued a message to mark the occasion and shared highlights.
“This evening The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family, attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall,” the message stated.
“Organised by @royalbritishlegion, the Festival is an annual commemorative concert which honours all those who have lost their lives in conflict.”
Princess Anne was in attendance as she took a spot next to her brother, the monarch, to support him during the solemn event.
Earlier in the day, the Palace revealed that as per “doctor’s orders”, Camilla will be marking the event privately to “protect others from any potential risk”, from her “seasonal chest infection”.
King Charles was dressed in a black suit with his medals pinned on for display. Meanwhile, Prince William opted for a dark blue suit and Kate dressed up in a fitted black coat dress, adorned with gold buttons.
