Thomas Brodie-Sangster opens up about childhood bullying

Thomas Brodie-Sangster revealed that he had to come to terms with the bullying he faced in his childhood.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster recently spoke out about the bullying he experienced while at school.

He revealed that he was bullied because of his role in the 2003 film Love Actually.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the actor opened up about his experience as a 13-year-old and the difficult time he went through when other students at his drama academy teased him about his booming career.

The Maze Runner star attributed their behavior to jealousy.

"They would all ask where I'd been and get a little jealous that I got that much time off school," he explained.

"But I always told myself it was good to go back to school and hang around kids my own age."

The actor admitted that he didn’t care what others thought of him because he enjoyed what he did, and that was the only thing that truly mattered.

“Eventually, I kind of made friends with them, and they saw that I was all right," Thomas shared.

Despite the negative experiences, he added that he still enjoys being recognized for his past roles, although it sometimes makes him feel old.

The English actor gained fame after playing Sam, a young drummer and Liam Neeson’s stepson, in Love Actually.

Sam is best known for his heartfelt confession of love for his crush, Joanna.