Brant Daugherty reveals NSFW movie off-limits for his children

Brant Daugherty starred with big stars in the final 'Fifty Shades' installment.

Brant Daugherty hoped to keep an NSFW movie a pretty little secret from his children.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared that he is eager for his sons, three year old Wilder, and 10 months old Aero, to eventually watch some of his work, but not all of them just yet.

In reference to the final installment of the film series Fifty Shades he did with Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, and Rita Ora in 2018, the actor jokingly said that he will never let his children watch this movie.

"It really makes me happy to have a body of work that I can share with them," he said about rest of his filmography.

"It's going to be a few years before I introduce them to Pretty Little Liars."

The 39-year-old shared that they’re currently focusing on G-rated fun like having ice cream together and warm hugs.

Brant enthusiastically expressed that his elder child is the sweetest big brother to his younger sibling.

The actor continued to talk about family traditions that they tried introducing after their second born, "One of the traditions has been watching, daddy's Christmas movie every year."

