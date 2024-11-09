Beyoncé reacts to 'queen' Linda Martell Grammy nomination

Beyoncé, known for inspiring people worldwide with her music, recently tipped her hat to the legendary country singer Linda Martell.

Martell, the first successful Black female artist in the country music genre, is celebrating the biggest achievement of her life as she received a Grammy nomination.

She has been nominated for Best Melodic Performance next to Shaboozey for their single hit Spaghetti, and the nomination has left fans gushing over her.

The pop superstar took to her Instagram handle to give a shout-out to the singer for her milestone, calling her a 'queen.'

While sharing the heartwarming post, Beyoncé wrote, "Congratulations to my queen Linda Martell on your nomination and your contribution to Country Music."

The 84-year-old legendary singer, known for her music in the late 1970s, has never lost her place in the hearts of music fans who still remember her soulful voice.

However, Beyoncé celebrates another highlight of her career by winning her 32rd award, as earlier the Single Ladies hitmaker made a history at the 2023 Grammys.

In Grammy Awards 2025, Cowboy Carter has been nominated for Album of the Year and the best Country Album.