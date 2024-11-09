Prince William prepares for a big surprise amid speculation about future move

Prince William may surprise his fans with his big decision about his future move

Prince William, who's heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles, could give his fans a big surprise about his future decision.

The Prince of Wales is said to be preparing for “playing a role” at the next big climate control meeting in Brazil.

The next destination of the future King's environmental initiative's annual awards ceremony's stage could be in South America as it has already made stops in Europe, North America, Asia and Africa.

William's attendance at the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP30, would be the latest stage of his increasing role as a world statesman. King Charles has attended and spoken at climate conferences several times.

The next venue for William’s Earthshot Prize Awards has yet to be announced, but it is widely expected to be in South America.

The Earthshot Prize Awards typically fall within the first weeks of November, setting the Prince of Wales up to potentially attend COP30, which runs from November 10 to 21.

So far, each of the previous four Earthshot Prize Awards have taken place on a different continent — Europe in 2021, when the inaugural awards took place in London; North America in 2022, as he took the awards to Boston; Asia in 2023, with a stop in Singapore; and Africa in 2024, as he just wrapped up his visit to Cape Town on Nov. 7.

William has already expressed his desire to take the Earthshot Prize Awards to South America, as well as China and India.