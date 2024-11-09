Lil Durk faces new charges in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Lil Durk, a renowned Chicago-based rapper, is facing severe consequences for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

The 32-year-old artist, whose real name is Durk Banks, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, among other counts.



According to the Justice Department, Durk allegedly orchestrated the 2022 murder of a rival rapper's cousin, Quando Rondo's relative, as retaliation for the 2020 killing of his close friend and fellow OTF rapper, King Von.

The incident occurred at a Los Angeles gas station.

Durk's indictment includes one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun.

The Justice Department claims Durk used OTF-related finances to pay hitmen and coordinated their travel from Chicago to California.

Bank and flight records reveal that an associate of Durk allegedly booked flights for five co-conspirators, with instructions not to use names linked to him. United States Attorney Martin Estrada condemned Durk's actions, stating:

"Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival's family member... Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community, and we will have zero tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence."

Lil Durk is currently being held without bail in Miami, awaiting transfer to Los Angeles for arraignment. Five other defendants, Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston, face similar charges.

As a pioneer of drill music, Lil Durk has achieved significant success, including three top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and a 2024 Grammy win for All My Life featuring J. Cole. If convicted, Durk and his co-defendants face life in federal prison.

