Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join royal family to mark Remembrance Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed in the footsteps of the royal family to mark Remembrance Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently appeared in a video together for a meaningful cause.

The couple's foundation Archewell released their video message for the inaugural United Nations Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Bogota, Colombia.

The couple discussed the "urgent solutions and actions needed to create a world where children are safe and protected in their homes, schools, communities, and online spaces."

Notably, Harry and Meghan, who were wearing chic pantsuits, displayed their poppy pins, which are worn to mark Remembrance Day in the U.K. in honour of military members who have died for the sake of the country.

Speaking of the Montecito couple's body language, Judi James told Express that the "video shows that the Harry and Meghan regal-looking double act is still very much a force to be reckoned with despite their recent trait of working on separate projects and campaigns."

The expert added, "The body language signals of unity are intense here in terms of twinned mirroring, with both standing upright side-be-side dressed in matching sombre navy jackets and with their poppies pinned to their lapels in a homage to Remembrance Day."

It has been said that Harry and Meghan joined the royal family in solidarity to pay homage to soldiers.