Princess Beatrice’s husband drops project teaser amid Dara Huang's major milestone

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hints at exciting new project.

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has sparked intrigue with a new Instagram story hinting at an upcoming project.

The snapshot, shared on his account, showed camera equipment carefully arranged on a marble table alongside a laptop screen displaying an image of elegant chairs, likely from his property company, Banda Property, which he founded in 2007.

Edoardo tagged Banda in the image, suggesting a fresh project in the works.

The post is his first notable social media activity since the recent Buckingham Palace announcement that he and his wife, Princess Beatrice, are expecting their second child.

This quiet reveal also coincides with news from his ex-partner, American architect Dara Huang, who is launching a luxury online furniture brand, Dara Maison.

The brand will debut in a stylish “East meets West” show apartment at The Stage in Shoreditch, adding to her impressive portfolio in the design world.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Dara Huang parted ways in 2018, with Edoardo starting a new chapter the following year when he began dating Princess Beatrice.

The couple later married in a scaled-down Windsor ceremony in 2020, in line with COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Their first child together, daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, arrived in September 2021.

He also shares an eight-year-old son named Wolfie with his ex-partner Dara, is now preparing for the arrival of a second child with Beatrice, a pregnancy Buckingham Palace confirmed in October.

Despite their separation, Dara has spoken warmly about co-parenting alongside Edoardo and Beatrice, describing the arrangement as harmonious.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she shared, “Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, The more, the merrier.

I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy.”