Lamorne Morris shares special conversation with ‘New Girl’ co-star Max Greenfield

Lamorne Morris expressed that he had the best time shooting for 'New Girl.'

Lamorne Morris reflects on a sweet conversation he had with his former co-star Max Greenfield just before New Girl’s series finale.

Morris, who played Winston Bishop on the hit TV show, appeared on Penn Badgely’s podcast, Podcrushed on November 6th.

When discussing his time on the fan favourite show, he shared, "Right before we were gonna end, Greenfield pulled me to the side, and he said, 'Regardless of whatever show you’re going to go on and do after this show, it doesn’t get better than this."

"He was like, 'This is rare so don’t expect this, what we just went through for the last seven years, it won’t be like that.'"

He expressed that he does in fact agree with what his ex co-star told him.

The Emmy award winner explained that everyone treated each other like family on the show which is why he had the best time on the production.

"Everybody’s so funny," the 41-year-old added.

"They're all so thoughtful, kind, and caring."

The Saturday Night actor also confirmed that all of the cast members have remained close friends to this day.