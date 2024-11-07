Paul Mescal on how he may deal with fame ahead of ‘Gladiator II’ release

Paul Mescal opens up about getting famous after Gladiator II release

Paul Mescal has recently explained how he may deal with popularity ahead of the release of Gladiator II.

In a new interview with The Times, the Normal People star revealed, “If the movie impacts my life in that way I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”

Reflecting on the possibility of upcoming movie changing his life, Paul stated, “I don’t know what the difference will be.”

“Maybe that’s naive? Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so,” he told the outlet.

The Aftersun actor previously opened up about the training he underwent for Ridley Scott’s movie during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said, ‘There is a canvas to work with.’ He went to town, and I saw him every day. It was fun,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Paul shared he “did everything the trainer asked of me, including eating a lot of chicken and lifting heavy thing”.

Earlier, Paul also disclosed that he didn’t have the opportunity to speak with Russell Crowe about his role in Gladiator II.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II will be released in theatres in the UK on November 15 and in the US on November 22.