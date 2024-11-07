Prince William takes on final engagements before heading to UK

Prince William, who is closing towards the end of his South Africa tour, is squeezing in final engagement in the country ahead of his flight back to UK.



The Prince of Wales on Thursday visited that National Sea Rescue Institute to meet the volunteers at the Simon’s Town harbour in Cape Town.

William was pictured onboard the NSRI Lifeboat, Donna Nicholas, as he headed to meet the crew.

In an update shared by the official social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the crew from the station shared an update from the venue.

“We’re the station 10 crew from Simon’s Town,” a member of the station said into the camera. “And Prince William is here today to talk to us about what we do here on our day-to-day basis.”

William received a warm welcome in Kalk Bay Harbour from hundreds of locals as a special guest at the Cape Town braai, or barbecue, as it's otherwise known.

The visit highlighted the contributions of 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist Abalobi, founded in South Africa to protect small-scale fishing communities and nurture their ocean stewardship while educating their customers about the origins of their seafood.

Prince William is expected to take a flight back home on Thursday, after quickly wrapping up remaining engagements in South Africa.