Ashton Kutcher proves he's a die-hard Taylor Swift fan

Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 6, with Ashton proudly sporting his Taylor Swift fandom.

The actor wore a dark blue Taylor Swift Eras Tour sweatshirt, paired with blue jeans, brown shoes, and an Iowa Hawkeyes cap.

Mila walked alongside him, stylish in a black and white striped sweater, baggy pants, and boots.

This casual outing follows their recent family night out at the Blank Space singer's concert, where they enjoyed the show from the VIP section with their kids, Wyatt (10) and Dimitri (7).

Viral videos from the concert captured Ashton and Mila enthusiastically singing along to Swift's hits like Love Story and Blank Space.

In one adorable moment, Mila playfully proposed to Ashton during the Love Story lyrics, "He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring."

The couple, who met on the set of That '70s Show, began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. Their Swiftie adventure is a testament to their fun-loving relationship.

Ashton's Taylor Swift Eras Tour sweatshirt is more than just a fashion statement – it's a proof of his dedication to the singer's music.