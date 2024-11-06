Pakistan-origin Salman Bhojani secures second term in Texas assembly

Pakistan-origin prominent legal expert in Texas Salman Bhojani. — Attorney At Law magazine/File

Pakistan-origin prominent legal expert in Texas Salman Bhojani has emerged victorious, securing a second term in the Texas State Assembly, winning unopposed.

Representing District 92 as a Democrat, Bhojani hails from Karachi. He first assumed office on January 10, 2023.

In the 2022 election, Bhojani defeated Republican opponent Joe Livingston, securing 20,182 votes to Livingston's 14,610. This year, he ran unopposed within his party, potentially due to his prior successful performance.

A graduate of the University of Texas in Dallas with a law degree from Southern Methodist University, Bhojani’s career includes roles as an attorney and city council member.

It is also worth noting that no Republican ran against him in the recent election, allowing him to win unopposed.

During his campaign, Bhojani highlighted the importance of local and state elections, urging the Pakistani-American community to exercise their influence on critical issues through voting.

He underscored the importance of the vote, calling it a power with which people can get legislation of their choosing done in their localities and states.