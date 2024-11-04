Priscilla Presley shares interesting details about life after Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley opens up about life after late star Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley, best known as the ex-wife of the late star Elvis Presley, recently opened up about the bitter realities of being a wife of late singer.

The 79-year-old actress wants people to see her as more than just the ex-wife of the King of Rock and Roll star, as she has built a career on her own over years.

During a recent panel at Rhode Island Comic Con, Priscilla was asked about the projects that helped making her own identity, rather than just being known as Elivs’ ex.

As reported by People Magazine, she took a moment to think before sharing, "the movies that I've done. I think of just, basically, it was my choice."

"The movies I loved and, I mean, Naked Guns. Being on Dallas was great," she added.

The actress, who lost her husband in 1997, shared that she was recognized as Elvis’s early music career. She also revealed that he was not so controlled by his manager, Colonel Parker.

In conversation with the same outlet, she went on saying, "I think the first, when he first started out, I mean he picked those songs himself, but he wasn't so controlled by Colonel."

However, Priscilla, who is also known a successful businesswoman, has acted in famous movies and TV shows. She helped to keep Elivs’ legacy alive by opening Graceland to share stories about their early romance.