'John Wick' producer drops 'exciting' news for fans

John Wick producer Erica Lee is offering a glimpse into upcoming projects, expressing hope for the franchise's future.

Speaking to Screen Rant about 'John Wick 5,' the producer admitted that “the stars will have to align” for the fifth instalment in the film franchise.

Describing it as a ‘great idea’ in the storyline after Keanu Reeves’ killer was destroyed in the fourth instalment, she told the publication, "First and foremost, I’d love ‘John Wick 5’ and figuring out what that movie looks like and what the story is and how we take the franchise to the next level.

"I think we set this bar so high in [John Wick: Chapter 4’] and we left it all on the table. I say we burn the house down when we make the movie.

As she manifested the scenario, the producer further went on to add, "So I think to pull it all together, it has to be a great idea and the stars have to align, and there's a lot of pressure to get that right. So that's what I'm most hopeful and excited and anxious about.”

Despite no production update on the fifth film, the franchise has released spin-off projects like the Prime Video show The Continental and Ballerina, which is slated to premiere starting June 2025.