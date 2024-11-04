Quincy Jones, music producer behind Michael Jackson's hits, dies at 91

Quincy Jonas' family is heartbroken over the incredible loss of their loved one

Quincy Jones, the music producer known for his work with legends like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, has passed away at the age of 91.

His publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed to the Associated Press that the legendary producer took his last breath on Sunday, November 3, at his Los Angeles residence.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing," the family said in a statement, per the news outlet. "While this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Although the cause of his death has not been disclosed, Jones previously escaped death in 1974 at the age of 41 due to a brain aneurysm that required surgery.

After first surgery he was later informed of a second aneurysm that was at risk of bursting, leading to another operation. At that time, he was given only a one-in-a-hundred chance of survival.

After battling for his life, Jonas went on to be a producer of Jackson's iconic 1982 classic Beat It.

Not only did the late producer made it a hit, he also tapped late music virtuoso Eddie Van Halen to perform the track's now iconic guitar solo.

Jones's illustrious career spanning over decades, earned him 28 Grammy Awards, making him the second most-awarded artist in Grammy history.

In addition, he received a record 80 nominations since 1961 and has won Producer of the Year three times, along with two Grammys each for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Jonas, who was the godfather to actor-musician Quincy Brown-named after the music great- is survived by his seven children and grandchildren.