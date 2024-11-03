Taylor Swift wins Swifties hearts with touching moment at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift passes on her '22' hat to seven-year-old fan at Eras Tour

Swifties got emotional as Taylor Swift gifted her 22 hat to a long-time fan in Eras Tour show.

The mega pop superstar who has created a tradition of gifting her 22 hat to young fans at the shows, which she performs while performing her Red track, gifted it to a seven-year-old Swiftie who she has known since she was a baby.

Swift’s second Indianapolis show on Saturday, November 2nd, was attended by Eloise, whom the Anti-Hero hitmaker had promised to meet years ago.

Eloise’s mother, Cindy Childs, shared her Eras Tour journey on social media where she excitedly attended the show at Lucas Oil Stadium with her daughter.

While performing 22, in fan-posted videos, Swift was seen walking down the catwalk before squatting and passing the hat on to Eloise who sported a sequined jacket, similar to Swift’s tour style.

The 14-times-Grammy winner hugged the little girl while reminding her that she had known Eloise since she was a baby with a rocking motion.

Swift then touched Cindy's hand before getting back to continue her performance, after giving Eloise a high-five.

Following the full-circle moment, Cindy took to X and expressed her feelings, writing, "The way I’m still crying happy tears, I’ll never be able to thank you enough, @taylorswift13 & @taylornation13, for the most magical evening! Dreaming instead of sleeping over here, forever and ever."

This comes year after Swift joined Cindy’s Instagram live and made comments about baby Eloise when she was just an infant. Back then, the Blank Space songstress told her mother to let the child sleep and that she would “totally meet Eloise.”