Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'love story' gets holiday movie makeover

Lifetime has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming holiday romance movie, Christmas in the Spotlight, and the parallels to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship are undeniable.

While the network hasn't confirmed the inspiration, the film's synopsis and trailer hint at a love story reminiscent of the famous couple.

The movie follows Bowyn, a pop star played by Jessica Lord, and Drew, a football player portrayed by Laith Wallschleger, as they navigate their whirlwind romance amidst fame.

The trailer opens with Bowyn performing on stage, while Drew watches with his niece, who encourages him to pursue the singer.

As they connect, their relationship blossoms, but the challenges of fame and secrecy arise. "I know we're trying to keep this a secret, but I don’t know if I can keep this up," Drew confesses to Bowyn.

Bowyn longs for a normal relationship, saying, "I just want to be a normal girl dating a normal guy."

The couple decides to take a chance on love in the spotlight. "Are we doing this?" Drew asks, and Bowyn replies, "Let's freaking go!"

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a subtle nod to Swift in the trailer: Drew's football number is 13, the singer's lucky number.

Christmas in the Spotlight premieres as part of Lifetime's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup on Saturday, November 16. The official synopsis teases:

"Christmas in the Spotlight follows Bowyn, a popular musician and celebrity, who despite always singing about love and relationships, hasn’t found Mr. Right yet. Her fame and busy recording schedule make it nearly impossible to date, but when she meets Drew, a pro football player, backstage at her show with his niece, there’s an undeniable spark between the two of them."