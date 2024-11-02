Liam Payne's body set to return home for his final goodbye

Liam Payne's body to return home for his last goodbye

Liam Payne, who passed away on October 16 after falling from the third floor, is finally set to return home to the UK in the coming days, where his family and friends can bid their farewells.

The late singer was in United States during the tragic incident of his passing. However, now his family called his body back to home, and his arrival is expected soon.

Authorities have given the details to the family on when they can prepare for his funeral, which will only allow his loved ones and family to pay their last respects to the singer’s legacy. The funeral ceremony is said to be a private gathering.

As per the reports, the authorities gave permission to Liam’s father, Geoff Payne, to take his only son back home.

Earlier, one of the member of famous boyband One Direction has also created a WhatsApp group where they check up on each other.

"Liam's death has brought into sharp focus just how low someone can sink in almost plain sight and the lads have vowed that they won't let that happen again."

However, Liam, known from his performances in The X Factor, had touched millions hearts with his soulful voice and kindness. He always had a unique way of connecting with his fans.