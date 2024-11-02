Meghan Markle's 'fretting' over financial stability as she navigates career separation

Meghan Markle's business strategy in question.

Meghan Markle is feeling the pressure to generate revenue amid her and Prince Harry's evolving professional paths, according to PR and branding expert Matt Yanofsky.

As the couple navigates a period of professional separation, Meghan's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which had a soft launch in March, is still awaiting its official debut, leaving fans in suspense.

With Meghan focusing on her brand while Prince Harry engages in solo public appearances, Yanofsky expresses skepticism about the brand's future.

He remarked, "I have been wrong before, but as of right now, it seems difficult." He suggested that while there is potential for a hit product or a beneficial partnership, the current outlook appears to reflect a sense of urgency to recoup investments.

“Outside looking in, it looks like people are panicking to try and make money back,” Yanofsky added.

"I’d be surprised if it succeeded, but all power to them. I hope it does."

Matt emphasized the critical question facing Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand: "Is the base of fans for Meghan big enough to support this?"

He pointed out the urgency of the situation, asking whether the brand can gain traction before funds begin to dwindle.

"It seems as though they are pretending to have a brand. While it might eventually develop into one, the current outlook feels ominous for anyone looking to profit."