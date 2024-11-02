Pamela Anderson ditches Hollywood glitz for peaceful Island life: Here's why

Pamela Anderson shares her journey to a remote Canadian island.

Pamela Anderson, the iconic star of Baywatch, made a significant lifestyle change by leaving the stunning beaches of Malibu for a more tranquil existence on a remote Canadian island where she spent her childhood.

In an interview with WWD.com, the 57-year-old actress revealed her motivations for this shift away from Hollywood glamour.

"You could say it was a homecoming," Anderson reflected, emphasizing her desire to reconnect with her true self rather than be shaped by others' perceptions.

"I didn't want anything that had happened to me to define me," she added, highlighting her journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

The Baywatch star, who grew up in a small shack in Ladysmith, British Columbia, shared her profound realizations.

"I wanted what I do to define me... all these realizations came to me in the rose garden," she revealed, emphasizing her connection to nature and self-discovery.

After graduating from Highland Secondary School in Comox in 1985, Anderson moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career with Playboy magazine.

Last year, she expressed her contentment on Instagram, stating, "I am most at home — with my animals, on the ocean with a light softness thrown about… reading, writing and dreaming…"

Now, in addition to promoting her lifestyle change, the former wife of Tommy Lee and Kid Rock is launching a new beauty product for her vegan skincare line, Sonsie Skin.