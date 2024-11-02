Celine Dion raves about Adele after emotional Las Vegas moment

Celine Dion shared an emotional moment with Adele

Celine Dion can’t stop raving about Adele after making a surprise appearance at her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum Theater in Caesars Palace.

Inspired by the Easy on Me songstress’s stunning performance last month, the Queen of Power Ballads took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message.

"Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show! Your performance was spectacular, and the production was simply beautiful. We loved seeing you and hearing you sing—it was such an emotional night for us all," Dion, 56, wrote alongside a photo of the two iconic artists sharing an emotional moment.

"Your music has had such an impact on my life, especially over these last few years," the I'm Alive singer continued. "I’m so happy for you and wish for all your dreams to come true. Take a little break—you deserve it!"

"You’re in a class by yourself, and you deserve all the best!" Dion praised Adele, 36. "Thank you forever, Adele…with all my love."

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker attended Adele’s show on Saturday, October 26, accompanied by her 14-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy.

Additionally, Adele’s Vegas residency, which began in November 2022, is set to conclude on November 23.