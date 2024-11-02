King Charles, Queen Camilla international tours for 2025 unveiled

Buckingham Palace is continuing with to make big plans for King Charles and Queen Camilla, who recently wrapped their successful tour in Australia and Samoa.
The royal couple have been given a greenlight to continue with two major trips after the cancer-stricken Charles showed positive signs in his recover.
Charles and Camilla are expected to make a trip to Rome; however, it is not confirmed is the monarch and his wife will be able to have an in-person meeting with the Pope at the Vatican City, reported The Sun.
Meanwhile, the second destination for the much-anticipated tour has not been decided yet.
The report suggested that Charles may consider visiting one of the countries in the subcontinent, given that he had to cancel the tour back in 2022 as Queen Elizabeth has passed away.
Hence, it is up for speculation that King Charles and Camilla may officially visit Pakistan, India or Bangladesh.
The King, who announced his cancer in February this year, had to pause his cancer treatment for 11 days, much to the dismay of his medical team.
However, in “an anonymous palace briefing” revealed that Charles is ready to “return to a full programme of overseas tours.”
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship still going strong
Iain Armitage surprises fans with his iconic Halloween costume
Queen Camilla opens up in upcoming documentary The Queen: Behind Closed Doors
The monarchy’s finance director, is responsible for managing the royal finances
King Charles prefers 'timeless traditions' of Greek Orthodox Church over Church of England
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker embody the Addams Family characters for Halloween