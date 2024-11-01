Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce spills intimate 'bedroom' detail

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce spills bedroom secret in rare update

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce is making a bold confession about their bedroom dynamics.

During an exclusive heart-to-heart session with his brother Jason Kelce on his New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old NFL player revealed that he's never had a 'dry spell' in the bedroom.

Speaking of a man who was currently in the midst of a similar spell with his wife, Travis stated that he struggled to connect with it.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end candidly shared his thoughts on the podcast as he went on to add, "I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like]"

The footballer, who recently launched his career as an actor, shared a key takeaway as he emphasized, "Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic.

"You just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man."

Travis highlighted the importance of making women feel valued and appreciated.

He noted that women's perspectives and needs in intimate relationships differ from men's.

For the unversed, he has been dating the 34-year-old pop superstar since the summer of 2023 and the two are going stronger than ever.