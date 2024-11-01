Ronan Keating hits out at music industry after Liam Payne's death

Ronan Keating shares two cents on music industry in the wake of Liam Payne's death

Ronan Keating has recently hit out at music industry following Liam Payne’s tragic death.

During an appearance on Aussie radio program's Kyle and Jackie O Show, on November 1, the Boyzone performer noted that the industry pushed the youngsters into spotlight without preparing them for the challenges they have to face in the music career.

“These lads were put together at such a young age,” said the musician.

The outlet reported that Ronan was 16-year-old just like Liam who joined One Direction in 2010.

The Irish singer stated, “The industry is a really difficult and a tough place.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ronan opened up that the producers of TV shows like The X Factor and The Voice had a psychologist to help contestants deal with mental stress during the show.

However, the Picture of You crooner reflected, “When a record company or a management company start a band, there's none of that kind of stuff.”

“They only care about making it work financially,” chimed in co-host Kyle Sandilands.

To which, Ronan replied, “Absolutely.”

However, the musician added that Liam’s tragic death would lead to positive changes in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Ronan comments came ahead of Melbourne Cup Carnival, which will be held on November 7.