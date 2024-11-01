Quentin Tarantino makes bold critique on 'Dune' adaptation

Quentin Tarantino does not consider 'Dune' adaptation worthy of his time

Quentin Tarantino didn’t hold back in revealing his disinterest in the Dune adaptation, and his reasons are sure to stir the pot.

During a recent appearance on Bret Easton Ellis’ self-titled podcast, the acclaimed filmmaker expressed his disdain for adaptations, slamming Hollywood’s obsession with remakes to mitigate risk and maximise profits.

"I’ve seen David Lynch’s original Dune a couple of times," he said. "I don’t need to see that story again. I don’t need to see spice worms. I don’t need a movie that emphasises the word ‘spice’ so dramatically."

Tarantino, 61, went on to name other titles he’s dismissed due to their familiar content.

"It’s just one remake after another," he lamented. "People ask me, ‘Have you seen Dune? Have you seen Ripley? Have you seen Shōgun?' And I’m like, 'No, no, no.' There are six or seven Ripley books; if you’re going to do one again, why choose the one that’s been done twice already?"

As an industry veteran and cinephile, Tarantino has been vocal about the overwhelming number of remakes, reboots, and reimagining that have dominated both film and television in recent years.