‘Cliffhanger’ reboot stars Lily James in role of Sylvester Stallone

Lily James to star in 'Cliffhanger' reboot

Lily James is going to be climbing some mountains.

The upcoming Cliffhanger reboot and sequel to the iconic 1993 thriller will bring the British actress into high-stakes action alongside Pierce Brosnan.

The film’s first pictures that came out captured James, 35, confronting intense physical challenges: in one, she gazes up at a daunting rock face, and in another, she’s shown suspended high above the ground.

According to a press release, the Cliffhanger cast also includes Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Shubham Saraf, Assaad Bouab, Suzy Bemba, and Bruno Gouery.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from The Shallows, the project is produced by Rocket Science, the company behind The Gentlemen, All Quiet on the Western Front, and 2023’s Lee and The Apprentice.

“In this reboot of Cliffhanger, seasoned mountaineer Ray Cooper (Pierce Brosnan) and his daughter Sydney run a mountain chalet in the Dolomites,” the official synopsis states.

“During a weekend trip with a billionaire's son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers. Ray's older daughter Naomi (Lily James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes.”

Now, James’ character have to “save her family” and “fight for survival in the Italian Dolomites.”